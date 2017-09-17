Springbrook man develops app to help kids learn to read

A Springbrook, Alberta man has created an educational app aimed at helping children learn to read, and it’s caught the attention of local teachers.

A Web Designer by trade, Marty Nish says he began studying iphone app development in 2016 while his kids, who were in Kindergarten and Grade 1, were learning to read.

“They would bring home sight words which are visual words that aren’t always easy to sound out, they have to be learned by sight.” Nish says.

He then thought to himself, “You know what would be good? If I could just take the list of the words for the week and put it in kind of a flash card, like basically click and arrow for the next word to come up and have them practice on the way to school.”

Nish says he soon found the project to be helpful for his kids, so he approached his daughter’s teacher and she too liked the idea of an app with sight words to help children read. Then Nish thought to himself “What if I developed it in such a way that all of the words could be in there in the various lists of grade levels, which they are and then you could actually pick and choose your words? You can drag your own lists in it with also an option to create your own list from scratch.”

His son’s teacher was also supportive of the idea, Nish recalls, so he then went to work on it in the fall of 2016 and took about six months to create “Outta Sight Words.” It was later launched in the Apple App Store this past March.

Nish says when you open the app, it offers you a list of grade level sight words and a customized list of sight words on the Home Page.

He notes the app has received some very positive feedback from teachers, parents and children so far, which he says has been very encouraging.

"From here, I’m going to be developing an Android version.” he says, adding he'd love to integrate the app what is happening in classrooms and at home, possibly lessening the amount of paper being sent out each week.

Nish says he is also working on a French version of the app, which he hopes to have out in the not too distant future.

“Outta Sight Words” ia available in the Apple App Store.

You can also learn more by visiting www.outtasightwords.com.